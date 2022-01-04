Skanska divests office portfolio in Wroclaw and Krakow, Poland for about €128M
Jan. 04, 2022 4:10 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) has divested a portfolio of two office projects in Wroclaw and Krakow, Poland, for €128M, about SEK 1.3 billion.
- The buyer is Stena Real Estate BV.
- The transaction includes the first phase of the Centrum Południe project in Wroclaw, which consists of two joint office buildings, along with the last office building in the High5ive complex in Krakow.
- The leasable area in the transaction comprises of approximately 28,200 square meters in Centrum Południe, which is 69.5 percent leased, and about 11,200 square meters in High5ive, which is 99 percent leased.
- The first phase of Centrum Południe was completed in the third quarter of 2020, and the last building of High5ive is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.
- The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the first quarter of 2022.
- The transfer of the properties is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.