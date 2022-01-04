Just Kitchen agrees to buy 46,000 square foot Mega Spoke facility and acquires WeChef Kitchen
Jan. 04, 2022 5:48 AM ETJust Kitchen Holdings Corp. (JKHCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Just Kitchen (OTCPK:JKHCF) to purchase a 100% interest in a 46,000 square foot commercial kitchen facility (the "Mega Spoke") in Taipei, Taiwan for C$1.9M, payable as a yet to be determined combination of cash and common shares of the Company.
- The Mega Spoke will enable JustKitchen to prepare food from up to 40 Menus via the equivalent of eight Ghost Kitchens, while the WeChef Kitchen is subdivided into six zones as a specialized Ghost Kitchen for high-end food brands and complex delivery-only menus.
- Additionally, the Mega Spoke has a technology system (the "Tech Stack") that can give JustKitchen the ability to fully integrate food ordering and receiving functions across its unique hub-and-spoke operating model in Taiwan.
- Separately, the Company has recently acquired WeChef, which is primarily a 2,900 square foot commercial kitchen facility centrally located in the highly dense Da'an District of Taipei.
- The WeChef Kitchen is subdivided into six fully functioning kitchens with the ability to cater to a diverse range of cuisine types.
- The WeChef Kitchen will expand JustKitchen's ability to secure enterprise-level brands that require larger spaces due to the strong demand for their food items.
- Accordingly, the WeChef Kitchen is uniquely expected to facilitate a significant volume of walk-in orders and food pick-up traffic due to its location in a high traffic pedestrian area.