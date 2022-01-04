Allena Pharma jumps 55% after providing an update on gout treatment
Jan. 04, 2022
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) soars 54.5% premarket after providing a clinical and corporate update.
- The Company is conducting two Phase 2a trials of ALLN-346, a non-absorbed, orally administered enzyme in development for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- The first trial, Study 201, will enroll patients with hyperuricemia. Planned enrollment consists of two cohorts, each with ~12 patients.
- Data from the first cohort demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in serum uric acid (sUA) from baseline (p<0.05) in patients treated with ALLN-346 compared to placebo.
- Also, there was a strong correlation between the effect of ALLN-346 on sUA reduction and the level of kidney function (correlation coefficient r=0.95; p=0.003).
- ALLN-346 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events.
- The second cohort is currently being enrolled with topline data expected in Q1 2022.
- The second Phase 2a trial of ALLN-346, Study 202, is a two-week, outpatient study designed to enroll hyperuricemic patients with gout and CKD, with enrollment of up to four planned cohorts, each consisting of ~12 patients.
- Topline safety and efficacy data from each of these two cohorts of Study 202 are expected in Q1 2022.
- Allena expects to open two additional cohorts during Q2 2022.
- Also, the company is currently evaluating potential modifications to the pivotal URIROX-2 Phase 3 trial of Reloxaliase in Enteric Hyperoxaluria in an effort to reduce the size and duration of the trial and plans to discuss such modifications with the FDA during Q1 2022.
- In addition, ALNA has initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives to maximize shareholder value and has engaged Stifel, Nicolaus & Company to act as a strategic advisor for this process.
- Allena will be hosting a KOL webinar today at 8:00 am ET to review ALLN-346 data announcement.