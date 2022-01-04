Ideanomics collaborates with InoBat for tailor-made EV battery solutions for the U.S. market
Jan. 04, 2022 6:14 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) pledges strategic investment in InoBat Auto, a European-based premium battery technology and manufacturing company.
- The funding will support the completion of InoBat's R&D center and pilot battery plant located in Voderady, Slovakia by the end of 2022.
- Both the companies will also collaborate to develop, produce, and distribute integrated battery pack solutions for the US market.
- This will enhance Ideanomics subsidiaries' growth and deliver potential revenue opportunities targeting other U.S. commercial EV fleet customers.
- "We have been seeking an innovative battery partner to support our electrification strategy. We hope that this investment and partnership will help future-proof our battery and supply needs to realize our commitment towards making EV the natural mobility successor," said Robin Mackie, President of Ideanomics Mobility. "With Rio Tinto and Amara Raja's recent strategic investments and relationships in Europe and Asia, we believe that InoBat will have access to the materials and rare-earth metals necessary to produce batteries at scale and help to minimize supply chain risks across our Ideanomics Mobility operating companies. We look forward to a close collaboration with the InoBat team."
- Shares up 8.7% premarket.