Brunswick signs virtual power purchase agreement with Vesper Energy
Jan. 04, 2022 6:32 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) entered into a virtual power purchase agreement with Vesper Energy for offsetting a majority of the projected electrical power needs of Brunswick’s global operations through clean solar energy.
- Vesper is a a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale renewable energy assets.
- Under the multi year agreement, Vesper will deliver an estimated 57MW of renewable energy annually to the North American grid.
- The solar energy will be generated from Vesper’s 500 MW Hornet Solar project in Texas, which is targeted to be fully operational by the end of 2023.
- "We are proud to take the next step toward reducing our carbon footprint by entering into a contract with Vesper," CEO Dave Foulkes commented; the commitment will diversify Brunswick’s renewable energy portfolio.