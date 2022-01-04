Brunswick signs virtual power purchase agreement with Vesper Energy

Jan. 04, 2022 6:32 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Brunswick (NYSE:BC) entered into a virtual power purchase agreement with Vesper Energy for offsetting a majority of the projected electrical power needs of Brunswick’s global operations through clean solar energy.
  • Vesper is a a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale renewable energy assets.
  • Under the multi year agreement, Vesper will deliver an estimated 57MW of renewable energy annually to the North American grid.
  • The solar energy will be generated from Vesper’s 500 MW Hornet Solar project in Texas, which is targeted to be fully operational by the end of 2023.
  • "We are proud to take the next step toward reducing our carbon footprint by entering into a contract with Vesper," CEO Dave Foulkes commented; the commitment will diversify Brunswick’s renewable energy portfolio.
