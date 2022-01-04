Global semiconductor sales increased 23.5% in November; industry sees annual record for number of semiconductors sold
- Global semiconductor sales rose 23.5% Y/Y in November to $49.7B, a 1.5% M/M increase, according to new data from the Semiconductor Industry Association.
- SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
- SIA disclosed that the cumulative annual total of semiconductors sold through November 2021 reached 1.05 trillion, marks industry’s highest-ever annual total.
- “Global semiconductor sales remained strong in November, increasing substantially on a year-to-year basis across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.
- Regionally, Y/Y sales increased across all markets: Europe +26.3%, China +21.4%, the Americas +28.7%, Asia Pacific/All Other +22.2%, and Japan +19.5%.
- On M/M sales growth: Americas 4.2%, Japan 1.1%, the Asia-Pacific/All Other 0.9%, and Europe 3.1%, but fell slightly in China -0.2%.
- In November, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX), United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC), Hon-Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF), AU Optronic (OTCPK:AUOTY) registered 10.2%, 14.7%, 2.6%, 12.9% and 1.7% M/M sales growth, respectively, while ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was lower by 2.3% M/M.
- Related stocks YTD returns: NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI) +43.25%, On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) +107.52%, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +3.37%, and, TSMC (TSM) +10.34%.
- ETFs: SMH, SOXL, SOXX, XSD, USD, SOXS, PSI, FTXL, SSG.