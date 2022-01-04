U.S. Court of Appeals upholds validity of Novartis' Gilenya dosage regimen patent

Jan. 04, 2022

  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued its decision upholding the validity of U.S. Patent No. 9,187,405 covering a dosing regimen for Gilenya (fingolimod).
  • In August 2020, the District Court of Delaware issued a favorable decision in the Gilenya patent litigation and a permanent injunction was granted against HEC Pharma until the expiration of the ‘405 patent in December 2027 (including pediatric exclusivity).
  • HEC Pharma was the only remaining Abbreviated New Drug Application filer challenging this patent.
  • This decision confirms the validity of the patent and allows that injunction to remain in place.
  • The potential generic entry date and other terms of the settlement agreement are confidential.
  • With this decision, NVS confirms that it expects no generic versions of Gilenya in the U.S. market for at least the next two years.
