Coca-Cola attracts buy rating from Guggenheim with on-premise business booming
Jan. 04, 2022 7:15 AM ET The Coca-Cola Company (KO) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Guggenheim Securities turns constructive on Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) with an upgrade on the beverage stock to a Buy rating from Neutral.
- Analyst Laurent Grandet and team note that consumers are packing restaurants during the pandemic recovery at a faster pace than anticipated.
- "Baring new more lethal COVID variants, we expect on-premise to be back to almost pre-COVID levels by summer ’22, which is about 6 months earlier than what we were assuming a year ago."
- Of note, the magnitude of rebound in emerging markets for KO that has been evident over the last few months is said to support the bull case.
- Guggenheim assigns a price target of $66 to Coca-Cola (KO) to rep 11% upside potential.
- Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) are up 0.98% premarket to $59.88.
- Coca-Cola is also listed as one of J.P. Morgan's top staples picks to ride out an inflationary stretch.