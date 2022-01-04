NextDecade delays decision on Rio Grande LNG decision until H2
Jan. 04, 2022 7:17 AM ETNextDecade Corporation (NEXT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) has delayed a final investment decision for its proposed Rio Grande LNG export project in Texas to H2 2022, an investor presentation says.
- The company, which gave no reason for the delay, previously targeted an FID on a first phase consisting of at least two liquefaction trains by year-end 2021.
- NextDecade, which has signed a single long-term contract with Royal Dutch Shell covering 2M mt/year, is seeking sufficient supply deals to support the estimated $15.7B cost of construction.
- The first phase of the project would have a minimum of two trains producing 11M mt/year of liquefied natural gas, and include the capture and storage of more than 5M tons/year of carbon dioxide.
- Next Decade has said it expects Rio Grande LNG will be "the greenest LNG project in the world."