NextDecade delays decision on Rio Grande LNG decision until H2

Jan. 04, 2022 7:17 AM ETNextDecade Corporation (NEXT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Picture of LNG tanker in port at night.

MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski/iStock via Getty Images

  • NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) has delayed a final investment decision for its proposed Rio Grande LNG export project in Texas to H2 2022, an investor presentation says.
  • The company, which gave no reason for the delay, previously targeted an FID on a first phase consisting of at least two liquefaction trains by year-end 2021.
  • NextDecade, which has signed a single long-term contract with Royal Dutch Shell covering 2M mt/year, is seeking sufficient supply deals to support the estimated $15.7B cost of construction.
  • The first phase of the project would have a minimum of two trains producing 11M mt/year of liquefied natural gas, and include the capture and storage of more than 5M tons/year of carbon dioxide.
  • Next Decade has said it expects Rio Grande LNG will be "the greenest LNG project in the world."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.