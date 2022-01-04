CBRE Investment to buy industrial property portfolio worth $4.9B in U.S., Europe warehouses
Jan. 04, 2022
- CBRE's (NYSE:CBRE) unit company CBRE Investment agreed to buy a global portfolio of logistics properties worth $4.9B which will earmark as one of the largest ever sales of industrial property and a transformation of the supply chain by e-commerce and the pandemic, Wall Street Journal reported.
- The portfolio includes warehouses, distribution centers and other logistics facilities in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Poland.
- Growing e-commerce replaced cost savings with the need to fulfill orders quickly which indirectly led to adding warehouses and distribution centers closer to population centers.
CEO Chuck Leitner believes that the Hillwood portfolio is attractive because most of it was built in markets with large labor forces, advanced transportation systems and proximity to large numbers of consumers.
About two-thirds of the Hillwood portfolio is built and leased while remaining is still being leased or is under development.
Hilwood’s sale of the industrial portfolio will close in stages commencing this year and possibly stretching into 2023.
CBRE is trading close to its 52-week high levels with YTD gains of 73%.