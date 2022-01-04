Tonix Pharma collaborates with Kansas State University to develop LNP-free mRNA vaccines

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announces an exclusive option agreement and research collaboration with Kansas State University to develop zinc nanoparticle (ZNP) mRNA vaccines that replace the lipid-nanoparticle (LNP) technology in current COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Under the research agreement, K-State will advance preclinical development of a new ZNP mRNA vaccine to protect against COVID-19 based on the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2.
  • The new ZNP technology has the potential to confer increased stability to mRNA vaccines over a wide range of temperature.
  • The temperature-sensitive nature of LNP mRNA formulations restricts vaccine shipping and storage to ultralow temperatures which limits rapid global deployment.
