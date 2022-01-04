Carrier plans $500M accelerated stock buyback program
Jan. 04, 2022 7:27 AM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) +1% pre-market after revealing plans to buy back $500M worth of common stock as part of an accelerated share repurchase agreement.
- The company previously established a stock buyback program in which $1.6B remained available at the end of last year.
- Carrier says it will use part of the proceeds from the just-completed $3.1B sale of its Chubb fire and security business to fund the accelerated share buybacks.
- Carrier shares were downgraded yesterday at Vertical Research following their relative outperformance.