Goldman Sachs says earnings and valuation will drive the market in 2022: At the Open
Jan. 04, 2022 7:40 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)IWV, SP500
- The Goldman Sachs equity team says "variables associated with earnings and valuation will determine the performance of the S&P 500 index (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) and its underlying components."
- "Our 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month S&P 500 targets (and corresponding returns from the current level) are 4,850, 5,000 and 5,100," equity strategist David Kostin writes in a note.
- Decelerating economic growth will limit sales gains for many companies, Kostin says.
- "Consequently, stock return dispersion will be most evident when viewed through the margin channel," he says. "We forecast margin expansion of 40 bp to 12.6% in 2022 which explains our slightly above-consensus EPS forecast. But rising input costs and labor inflation will pressure margins for some firms. Stocks with high labor cost ratios and exposure to wage inflation will likely underperform."
- "In terms of valuation, the path of interest rates in 2022 will have a significant impact on stock return dispersion as was the case in 2021," he adds. "The sharp reversals in bond yields during 2021 drove large factor rotations within the equity market. Looking ahead, our risk-premia model implies downward valuation pressure from rising bond yields will be offset by a falling equity risk premium."
- "The most dramatic stock-picking opportunity in 2021 came when investors sharply de-rated Russell 3000 (NYSEARCA:IWV) constituents with high sales growth but low margins from 16x EV/FY2E sales in February to just 8x today. During the same period, firms with high growth and high margins experienced a comparatively modest valuation compression from 13x to 11x EV/FY2E sales. The valuation tradeoff between sales growth and margins will remain a leading source of return dispersion in 2022."
