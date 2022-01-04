Airbnb settles with OFAC over violating Cuba sanctions
Jan. 04, 2022 7:31 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) reaches a settlement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control over apparent violations by the Airbnb Payments business.
- Airbnb Payments agreed to remit $91,172.29 to settle its potential civil liability for violations of sanctions against Cuba
- "This activity included payments related to guests traveling for reasons outside of OFAC’s authorized categories as well as a failure to keep certain required records associated with Cuba-related transactions. The settlement amount reflects OFAC’s determination that Airbnb Payments’ apparent violations were voluntarily self-disclosed and were non-egregious."
- Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) are up 1.13% premarket to $174.63 after jumping 3.72% on the first trading day of the new year.
