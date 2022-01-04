AVROBIO to deprioritize Fabry disease program
Jan. 04, 2022 7:33 AM ETAVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Issuing an update on its pipeline, AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) says that the company is “deprioritizing” its clinical program for Fabry disease to focus on other clinical-stage studies in lysosomal disorder pipeline. AVROBIO (AVRO) has added ~1.3% in the pre-market.
- The company has made the decision after new data from the five most recently dosed patients in the Phase 2 FAB-GT clinical trial indicated variable engraftment patterns which could prolong the timeline of the program. In addition, the company has observed increasingly difficult market and regulatory conditions for Fabry disease.
- However, according to safety data from all nine adults dosed in the Phase 2 trial and five adults dosed in the investigator-sponsored Phase 1 trial, there were no adverse events related to the experimental therapy AVR-RD-01 as of the latest data cut off.
- AVROBIO (AVRO) has also updated key milestones in its clinical programs. A clinical update on AVR-RD-02 for Gaucher disease type 1 is expected in H1 2022. In 2023, the company plans to start a clinical trial for AVR-RD-06 in Gaucher disease type 3.
- With $201M in cash as of Sep. 30, 2021, AVROBIO (AVRO) says that the reprioritization of its clinical program has extended its cash runway until Q1 2024. In November, the company predicted its cash runway would be adequate until Q4 2023.