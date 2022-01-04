Inspired Entertainment acquires Sportech Lotteries for $12.5M
Jan. 04, 2022 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) has acquired Sportech Lotteries, a subsidiary of Sportech PLC (OTC:SPOZF).
- The principal asset of Sportech Lotteries is the lottery systems contract to provide online and retail lottery services, as well as the upcoming launch of Sportech's iLottery solution, to Loteria Electronica Internacional Dominica (LEIDSA) of the Dominican Republic.
- The addition to expand Inspired's content reach to new customers and geographies and build out a platform of turnkey lottery/iGaming systems solutions.
- The current lottery systems contract with LEIDSA had been scheduled to run until March 9, 2025.
- Concurrently, Inspired and LEIDSA have agreed to a 10-year extension to the lottery systems contract.
- The upfront purchase price of $12.5M represents a multiple of 4.0x Sportech Lotteries' Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and 3.5x Sportech Lotteries' (pre-COVID) Adjusted EBITDA for calendar year 2019.
- The acquisition was funded with cash from Inspired's balance sheet.
- In conjunction with the acquisition, Inspired will control Sportech's Quantum System for LEIDSA, which supports more than 2,100 land-based outlets as well as software and field service support.