Walmart briefly shut down 60 stores last month in COVID hotspots

Jan. 04, 2022

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) temporarily shut almost 60 U.S. stores in COVID-19 hotspots in December in order to sanitize them.
  • The retail giant says the stores were closed for two days for cleaning to present a safe and clean in-store environment for associates and customers. Stores in Texas and New Jersey were part of the shutdown list.
  • "We’ve been closely monitoring our stores across the country, making the decision to temporarily close locations on a store-by-store basis through a collection of market-related data," notes a Walmart spokesperson.
  • There was been no official comment from WMT on the impact on sales of the two-day closures, although it should be minor with Walmart operating a total of more 4,700 U.S. locations. The development is more of a sign of the ability of retailers to work through regional COVID flareups.
  • Shares of Walmart (WMT) are flat in premarket action. Yesterday, there was a relief rally for mall stocks but a sluggish 2022 start for Walmart and Target.
