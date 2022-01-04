Gritstone reports positive results from first cohort of Phase 1 CORAL-BOOST study in COVID-19
Jan. 04, 2022 7:46 AM ETGritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) perks up 3% after announcing positive Phase 1 clinical data from the first cohort (10 µg dose of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine) of its CORAL-BOOST study, demonstrating both strong neutralizing antibody responses to Spike and robust CD8+ T cell responses.
- Single 10 µg dose of samRNA vaccine containing Spike plus additional T cell epitopes (TCE) induced robust neutralizing antibody titers in 10 healthy adults ≥60yrs who had received two prior doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.
- samRNA vaccine elicited broad CD8+ T cell responses against conserved non-Spike SARS-CoV-2 epitopes and boosted pre-existing Spike-specific T cells.
- samRNA vaccine was well-tolerated, with no grade 3 or 4 adverse events observed.
- Gritstone is expanding CORAL-BOOST to 120 subjects, potentially enabling more rapid advancement into a pivotal study.
- The company will host a live webcast to discuss the results of this study today at 8:30 a.m. ET.