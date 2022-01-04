Agrify enters into 10-year agreement with Gold Leaf
Jan. 04, 2022 7:46 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) has signed a definitive agreement for its largest Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution partnership to date with Gold Leaf Florida LLC, a leading licensed medical marijuana treatment center based in Myakka City, Florida.
- The pact is expected to generate over $140M in revenue expected over the first three years of cultivation and over $400M in total revenue projected for the 10-year term of the agreement.
- It expands Agrify’s footprint to lucrative and fast-growing Florida cannabis market.
- Under the terms, Agrify will be installing 1,510 of its Vertical Farming Units at Gold Leaf’s 200,000-square-foot facility, with 100,000 square feet dedicated to VFU cultivation.
- Further, Gold Leaf plans to build four additional 200,000-square-foot facilities in Florida, for a total of one million square feet, and Agrify palns to support Gold Leaf through all of this anticipated future growth with the installation of several thousand more VFUs.