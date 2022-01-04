Nutrien CEO Schmidt departs, Seitz named interim CEO

  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) says Mayo Schmidt has left his position as President and CEO and has resigned from the board; no explanation is provided.
  • Executive VP Ken Seitz is named the company's interim CEO while a search is conducted for a long-term CEO.
  • Seitz joined Nutrien as Executive VP and CEO of the company's potash business in 2019, and is a former President and CEO of Canpotex.
  • Schmidt was named CEO in April after Chuck Magro resigned; he had been President and CEO of Canadian agribusiness company Viterra before joining the Agrium board in 2012 and becoming Chair of Nutrien's board in 2019.
