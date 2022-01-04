Nutrien CEO Schmidt departs, Seitz named interim CEO
Jan. 04, 2022 8:18 AM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) says Mayo Schmidt has left his position as President and CEO and has resigned from the board; no explanation is provided.
- Executive VP Ken Seitz is named the company's interim CEO while a search is conducted for a long-term CEO.
- Seitz joined Nutrien as Executive VP and CEO of the company's potash business in 2019, and is a former President and CEO of Canpotex.
- Schmidt was named CEO in April after Chuck Magro resigned; he had been President and CEO of Canadian agribusiness company Viterra before joining the Agrium board in 2012 and becoming Chair of Nutrien's board in 2019.
- "Nutrien's position in North America is dominant and favorable given natural gas spreads and high export demand," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.