Healthcare names dominate premarket gainers list
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) +76% after meeting two significant milestones as it progresses toward cGMP manufacture of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) +31%.
- Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) +21% on FDA Breakthrough Therapy tag for CLN-081 in lung cancer.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) +23%.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) +18% after launching sales through Walmart.com and Coppel in Mexico.
- Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) +16% on partnership with Octillion Power Systems.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) +10% after highlighting recent progress and 2022 outlook.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) +9% after appointing new CEO.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +9%.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) +9%.
- uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) +8%.
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) +8%.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) +7%.
- NEXGEL (NXGL) +7%.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) +7% after entering into 10-year agreement with Gold Leaf.
- MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) +6%.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) +5%.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) +5%.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) +4% on collaboration with InoBat.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) +5% after announcing new strategic investment by Hanmi Pharmaceutical.