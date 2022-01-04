CLEAR acquires Whyline in all-cash deal
Jan. 04, 2022 8:23 AM ETClear Secure, Inc. (YOU)MCOBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Secure identity company Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is trading +2.83% pre-market after announcing the acquisition of Whyline in an all-cash transaction.
- Founded in 2015, Whyline provides virtual queuing and appointment technology. Using Whyline's mobile app or webflow, users can see the live wait-times, enter into the queue remotely or pre-book their appointment, and let the software wait on their behalf.
- The acquisition will accelerate Clear's expansion into international markets through Whyline's existing client and partner base; and bring the Clear experience to new industries like banking, retail, and government services.