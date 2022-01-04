Pyxis Tankers disposes two small tankers taking total debt to $77.35M
Jan. 04, 2022 8:24 AM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) trades 1.1% higher premarket after it agreed to sell product tankers - Northsea Alpha and Northsea Beta - for total sale price of $8.9M; transaction would be completed between late January, 2022 and late February, 2022.
- Post repayment of the outstanding indebtedness securing these vessels and the payment of various transaction costs, the company expects to receive net cash proceeds of ~$2.8M, which would be used for working capital purposes.
- For FY ended Dec. 31, 2021, the company expects to recognize a non-cash loss from asset dispositions of ~$2M.
- On closure of the dispositions, total debt should be ~$77.35M at a weighted average interest rate of less than 4% per annum with the next bank loan maturity scheduled in 3.5 years.
- The company will have a fleet of five MRs with an average age of 8.3 years.