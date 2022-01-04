BioRestorative Therapies rises 5% on receiving grant for study
Jan. 04, 2022 8:26 AM ETBioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) received a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) phase I grant of $256K to evaluate the therapeutic effects on its hypoxic cultured bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cells (BRTX-100) after encapsulation with a PEG-peptide hydrogel.
- The company said the work is being done in collaboration with Lori Setton, Chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, who has developed the hydrogel.
- “The National Institutes of Health funds companies with the most innovative, cutting-edge ideas that have the potential to become commercial successes and make important societal impacts,” said BioRestorative Therapies CEO Lance Alstodt.
- The company said the STTR aims to define the therapeutic potential and mechanism by which the newly synthesized hydrogel can optimally support the therapeutic delivery of hypoxic cultured bone marrow-derived stem cells.
- "By receiving this grant, we will be able to evaluate the therapeutic benefits of our PEG-peptide hydrogel in combination with BioRestorative’s hypoxic cultured stem cells,” said Setton, co-investigator on the project.
- BRTX +4.51% premarket to $4.40