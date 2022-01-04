Early comments from OPEC+ as Ministerial meeting kicks off

  • The one-month delayed official compliance figures indicate 117% compliance to production cuts in November, that is to say the Cartel underperformed it's quota by 17%, which compares to 116% in October - this suggests the Group was able to deliver on ~300kb/d of the 400kb/d added to quota in the month (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
  • Delegates indicated that the oil market is "currently in a state of balance" - in the context of Q4 inventory draws, this seems a bit surprising; however, in the context of the Q1 inventory builds forecast by the OPEC+ technical committee on seasonal demand weakness and increased OPEC+ volumes, the comment appears more reasonable.
  • The Joint Ministerial Committee indicates that the market will move into surplus from Q1 2022 onwards; this is in line with data disclosed by the Joint Technical Committee yesterday, and predicated on OPEC+ hitting their production targets.
  • Underperforming countries will be able to compensate for their lack of compliance up until June 2022.
  • The OPEC-only meeting has concluded, and delegates will join the remaining members of OPEC+ before releasing an official decision on February production.
  • Ahead of the official policy release for February, and in line with rumors from delegates yesterday, sources indicate that "all signs point to no need to change the current policy" -- the base-case forecast for market watchers over recent weeks.
