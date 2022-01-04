Jowell Global sets up for another volatile session as day traders lock in
Jan. 04, 2022 8:32 AM ETJowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) is lower in premarket action as another high-volatility day appears to be setting up.
- While Chinese e-commerce stocks have been volatile to start the new year in general, JWEL's big swing yesterday from $25.78 at its peak to $8.07 at its low seems to be tied to a sudden interest by day traders.
- The Chinese e-commerce stock is currently one of the top ten discussed stocks on Stocktwits with the likes of Ford, Taiwan Semiconductor and Microvision.
- Shares of JWEL are down 3.64% premarket to $8.47 after yesterday's roller coaster ride ended with a 59% plunge. Jowell Global (JWEL) priced its IPO last March at $7.00 per share.