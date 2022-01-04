HF Foods Group acquires seafood supplier Great Wall group

Jan. 04, 2022 8:35 AM ETHF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) says it has completed the acquisition of seafood supplier firms, collectively called Great Wall Group, in a cash and stock deal with terms undisclosed.
  • The transaction, structured as an asset purchase, was completed on December 30, 2021.
  • The group includes Great Wall Seafood Supply, Great Wall Restaurant Supplier and First Mart, supplying the frozen seafood in the Asian/Chinese restaurant market.
  • Combinedly, the group generated annual revenue of about $170M pre-pandemic and about $200M assuming revenue remains steady with its most recent quarter. The company notes Great Wall has had a dominant presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and Southern regions since its inception in 1996.
  • Synergies: "The acquisition doubles our distribution network to over 40 states covering approximately 80% of the United Sates (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) and propels us to over a billion dollars in projected 2022 revenue. The combined entity now serves over 12,500 restaurant customers or about 30% of the nation’s Asian/Chinese restaurant establishments," notes CEO of HF Foods Peter Zhang.
