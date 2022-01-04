WeWork Co-founder Adam Neumann takes on apartment landlord venture - WSJ
Jan. 04, 2022 8:43 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) Co-founder and former Chief Executive Adam Neumann forms a new business venture as an apartment landlord, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.
- The move comes more than two years after Neumann stepped down as CEO of the flexible office space giant.
- Entities tied to Neumann acquired majority stakes in more than 4K apartments valued at more than $1B in a variety of U.S. cities, the WSJ reports, citing court, property and corporate records and people familiar with the transactions. Much of these investments happened in 2021.
- Neumann wants to create a widely recognizable apartment brand stocked with amenities, a person who was part of these conversations told the WSJ. Most of his investment have been in traditional apartment buildings.
- Additionally, Neumann invested in a number of startups, a person familiar with the matter told the WSJ.
- Previously, (Feb. 23, 2021) SoftBank neared a $500M settlement with Neumann.