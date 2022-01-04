Vision Marine Technologies rallies on Octillion Power Systems partnership
Jan. 04, 2022 8:45 AM ETVision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) rallies 15.1% higher premarket partnered with Octillion Power Systems for developing a customized high voltage 35 KW high density battery exclusively for use within the recreational boating market.
- Under agreement terms, Octillion will manufacture a new advanced electric battery system to power its E-Motion outboard powertrain.
- Octillion is a market leader in supplying electric vehicle battery systems and has delivered ~400K EV battery systems for the global market.
- "There is currently a two year delivery backlog of performance batteries in the boating industry. The Octillion agreement will allow Vision Marine to continue to scale production and secure the quantities of high density electric battery systems required in conjunction with the commencement of sales of our E-Motion outboard powertrains," co-founder and CEO Alexandre Mongeon commented.