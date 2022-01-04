Axis Capital upgraded at Wells Fargo on prospects for margin expansion
Jan. 04, 2022 8:45 AM ETAXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan upgrades Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) to Equal Weight from Underweight due to continued favorable conditions in the insurance and reinsurance market, its new buyback authorization, and the stock's cheap valuation.
- Greenspan expects Axis's (AXS) margins to benefit in insurance in 2022 "as rate increases are earned in, while reinsurance margins might be flat as the company continues to shift its book of business away from catastrophe reinsurance business and towards casualty lines that run at higher combined ratios." That should curb the company's volatility and exposure to catastrophe losses, she wrote in a note to clients.
- Furthermore, the capital return of $100M to shareholders through repurchases in 2022 should help support the shares.
- Greenspan's Equal Weight rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and contrasts with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- Last month, Axis Capital authorizes buyback of $100M common stock