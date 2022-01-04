Principal Solar provides Q1 2022 update
Jan. 04, 2022 8:46 AM ETPrincipal Solar, Inc. (PSWW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Principal Solar (OTCPK:PSWW) has announced its initial activities for 2022, which include the imminent release of a comprehensive letter to shareholders, an upcoming audio interview in January with Principal’s Chairman and CEO, and the anticipated completion of its fiscal 2019 and 2020 audit.
- The details regarding Mr. Toussaint’s Stock Day Media interview will be announced once the date and time have been finalized.
- The Co. also announced that it is nearing the end of its audit conducted by PCOAB firm Whitley Penn.
“We expect that the final report for Principal’s fiscal years 2019 and 2020 will be delivered early in Q1 2022.” said K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, Principal’s Chairman and CEO.