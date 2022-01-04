GreenPower Motor gains after updating on EV star cab delivery
Jan. 04, 2022 8:50 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) says Transportation Commodities has taken delivery of four GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis vehicles.
- Transportation Commodities is expected to deploy the EV Star CCs as part of the company's service fleet. The four units received funding from the most recent funding round of California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, which took place last October.
- Greenpower (GP) notes the delivery marks the beginning of a transformative partnership with Transportation Commodities. "We look forward to continuing to support their electrification efforts with our purpose-built cab and chassis platform," says exec Michael Perez.
- Shares of GP are up 3.55% in premarket action after falling 2.00% yesterday.
