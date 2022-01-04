Warner Media Group upgraded at Jefferies, citing digital growth
Jan. 04, 2022 8:54 AM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Warner Media Group (NASDAQ:WMG) shares dropped more than 4% on Tuesday, despite Jefferies upgrading the stock to buy, citing increased confidence in digital streaming and expectations that the company will see "double-digit revenue growth" over the next five years.
- Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded shares to buy, with a $50 price target, noting that streaming should boost recorded music revenue to $28 billion by 2025, up from $13.4 billion in 2020, with subscription accounting for $18 billion of that $28 billion. Uerkwitz noted that Warner Media Group (WMG) "has higher market share in digital than total recorded music, so we expect their market share to grow as digital becomes a larger % of music consumption; 16.5% in 2025 vs 15.6% in 2020."
- Warner Media Group (WMG) shares are down more than 4% to $41.05, but have gained more than 16% over the past year.
- Uerkwitz added that it's "clear" Warner Media Group (WMG) is positioning itself to be a leader in emerging growth areas, highlighting that the company made a point to highlight $235 million in revenue from emerging streaming, like social, gaming, streaming and connected fitness, while also noting that the company has made a number of investments in the area.
- "In this case, music is a cost to the platform and we model it as such; we believe emerging streaming is ~$1.5B in 2021 and will hit ~$2.8B by 2025," Uerkwitz wrote in the upgrade. "As for Metaverse opportunities, we're starting with virtual concerts, merchandise and NFT's, that way we can use existing physical markets to anchor our assumptions. At just 10% of the physical markets, this could be a $4B opportunity for the music industry."
- Warner Media Group (WMG) shares declined on Tuesday after it priced a secondary offering of 8.5 million shares at $41 per share.