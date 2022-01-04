BV Financial subsidiary acquires North Arundel Savings Bank
Jan. 04, 2022 8:54 AM ETBV Financial, Inc. (BVFL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BayVanguard Bank, a subsidiary of BV Financial (OTCPK:BVFL) acquired North Arundel Bank, a Maryland-chartered mutual savings bank located in Pasadena, Maryland.
- In connection with the merger, the company issued 251,004 shares of its common stock to Bay-Vanguard, its parent mutual holding company.
- Based on September 30, 2021 financial information, on a combined basis, BayVanguard Bank has ~$835M in assets, $713M in deposits and $107M in stockholders' equity.
- The conversion and consolidation of data processing platforms, systems and customer files is expected to occur on or about March 5, 2022.