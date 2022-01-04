BV Financial subsidiary acquires North Arundel Savings Bank

Jan. 04, 2022 8:54 AM ETBV Financial, Inc. (BVFL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • BayVanguard Bank, a subsidiary of BV Financial (OTCPK:BVFL) acquired North Arundel Bank, a Maryland-chartered mutual savings bank located in Pasadena, Maryland.
  • In connection with the merger, the company issued 251,004 shares of its common stock to Bay-Vanguard, its parent mutual holding company.
  • Based on September 30, 2021 financial information, on a combined basis, BayVanguard Bank has ~$835M in assets, $713M in deposits and $107M in stockholders' equity.
  • The conversion and consolidation of data processing platforms, systems and customer files is expected to occur on or about March 5, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.