ReTo Eco-Solutions subsidiary to acquire 100% equity interest in REIT Mingde
Jan. 04, 2022 8:55 AM ETReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ReTo Technology Development, a subsidiary of ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO), has signed an equity acquisition agreement with Hainan REIT Mingde Investment and its two individual shareholders to acquire 100% of the equity interest in REIT Mingde for RMB10M in cash or cash equivalents.
- The closing of the transaction is contingent upon due diligence, board approval, completion of shareholder change registration with relevant State Administration of Market Regulation and other customary closing conditions. On December 28, 2021, the registration of ReTo Technology Development as the shareholder of REIT Mingde was completed.
- REIT Mingde owns 61.55% of the equity interest of Yile IoT Technology, a national high-tech enterprise in China that focuses on the research, development and application of Internet of Things technologies.
- RETO -1.36% pre-market