WEX raises Q4 guidance on "better than expected" quarter, CFO resigns
Jan. 04, 2022 8:58 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WEX (NYSE:WEX) makes new announcement in its management change streak in addition to guidance boost.
- The fintech service provider says Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Roberto Simon stepped down from the role, effective 31, 2021, to pursue other opportunities. Current Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball has been appointed as Interim CFO, effective January 1, 2022.
- Stock is up 3% in pre-market trading.
- Raises Q4 Guidance: WEX raises its Q4 2021 guidance in light of better than expected performance.
- The company now expects its Q4 revenue to be in the range of $485-$495M, above the prior guidance of $468-$483M, vs. consensus of $476.64M.
- Adjusted Net Income to be within $111-$115M, vs. prior guidance of $102-$111M.
- Non-GAAP EPS is to be in the range of $2.45-$2.55, vs. prior $2.25-$2.45, vs. consensus of $2.37.
- Revised FY 2021 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.838-$1.848B, vs. prior guidance of $1.821-$1.836B. It compares to the full year revenue consensus of $1.83B.
- Non-GAAP EPS for full year to be $9.01-$9.11, vs. prior of $8.81-$9.01, vs. consensus of $8.94.
