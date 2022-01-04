Intercontinental Exchange launches fixed income quotation transparency service

Jan. 04, 2022 8:59 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

stock market screen numbers - finance + currency data

bunhill/E+ via Getty Images

  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) introduces a service that enables broker dealers to meet the new requirements resulting from recent amendments to SEC Rule 15c2-11.
  • The service helps broker dealers review issuer information about fixed income securities before publishing a quotation in a quotation medium with the newly-updated rule and conditional relief provided in the SEC Staff's Dec. 16 No-Action Letter.
  • ICE's service covers certain corporate, sovereign and money-market instruments; the company expects to continue adding additional fixed income assets over time.
  • Meanwhile, shares of ICE edge lower by 0.2% in pre-market trading.
  • Previously, (Nov. 8, 2021) ICE launched U.S. dollar SOFR ICE Swap Rate as a benchmark.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.