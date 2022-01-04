Intercontinental Exchange launches fixed income quotation transparency service
Jan. 04, 2022 8:59 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) introduces a service that enables broker dealers to meet the new requirements resulting from recent amendments to SEC Rule 15c2-11.
- The service helps broker dealers review issuer information about fixed income securities before publishing a quotation in a quotation medium with the newly-updated rule and conditional relief provided in the SEC Staff's Dec. 16 No-Action Letter.
- ICE's service covers certain corporate, sovereign and money-market instruments; the company expects to continue adding additional fixed income assets over time.
- Meanwhile, shares of ICE edge lower by 0.2% in pre-market trading.
- Previously, (Nov. 8, 2021) ICE launched U.S. dollar SOFR ICE Swap Rate as a benchmark.