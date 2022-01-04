Vaccinex/Merck reports interim data from Phase Ib KEYNOTE B84 combo study in head and neck cancer
Jan. 04, 2022 9:18 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), VCNXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) announces positive interim safety data from Phase Ib “safety run-in” segment of the Merck's KEYNOTE B84 combination study evaluating Keytruda and Vaccinex's pepinemab in patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC). KEYNOTE B84 study has two segments:
- Segment 1: The completed Phase 1b “safety run-in” segment assessed the safety and tolerability of the combination and defined a Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) in 3-6 subjects.
- After enrolling the first three subjects, the Data Safety Monitoring Board determined that the RP2D dose of pepinemab (20 mg/kg) and Keytruda (200 mg Q3W) was safe and well tolerated.
- Segment 2: The Phase 2 “expansion” segment is now expected to proceed to enroll up to 62 subjects. The primary objective is to evaluate Objective Response Rate (ORR) per RECIST 1.1 of the combination in immunotherapy naïve patients with advanced R/M HNSCC.
- Secondary objectives of the study are to evaluate Progression-Free Survival by RECIST 1.1, Overall Survival, and Duration of Response.
- The study is also expected to evaluate a number of exploratory measures including the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and immunogenicity of the combination and a number of biomarkers and genomic tumor signatures.
- Vaccinex anticipates interim results for the primary efficacy endpoint, ORR, in H2 2022.