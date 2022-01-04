Two Harbors Investment initiated at Citi with Neutral on limited credit risk, attractive yield

  • Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich initiates mortgage real estate investment trust Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) with a Neutral rating on the positive view of its agency residential mortgage backed securities and mortgage servicing rights strategy.
  • Still, some near-term risks include the Fed's tapering of MBS purchases and potentially rising interest rates, the analyst writes in a note to clients.
  • With limited credit risk in its strategy, "this investment is primarily a leveraged interest rate story, which likely will present some risks and opportunities as the market shifts this year," he adds.
  • Additionally, Cyganovich thinks TWO's internal structure expense base is more scalable when compared with externally managed REITs.
  • Of course, TWO offers an attractive 12% dividend yield. The stock finished at $5.93 per share on Monday's close.
  • The Neutral rating agrees with the Neutral Wall Street Analyst Rating (2 Bullish, 7 Neutral).
  • Previously, (June 29, 2021) Credit Suisse cuts Two Harbors Investment to Neutral.
