Genmab, Synaffix sign a deal worth up to $415M for antibody-drug conjugates
Jan. 04, 2022 9:34 AM ETGenmab A/S (GMAB)SGENBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Genmab (GMAB -1.6%) and Synaffix B.V. have entered into a license agreement under which Danish biotech gets exclusive research rights for Synaffix’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies.
- Per the terms, Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) will make use of Synaffix ADC technologies to advance one drug target with the option for global development and commercialization of the resulting ADCs. The company will also have the option for exclusive licensing rights in research and commercialization of additional targets.
- In return, Synaffix will receive $4.5M worth of upfront payment in addition to milestone payments. The potential size of the deal is $415M plus mid-single digit royalties on sales.
Read: In 2020, Genmab (GMAB) partnered with Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) for FDA-approved cancer therapy tisotumab vedotin which was developed using Seagen’s proprietary antibody-drug conjugate and the company’s HuMax-TF antibody.