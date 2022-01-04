UGI to buy Stonehenge Appalachia in $190M deal
Jan. 04, 2022 9:37 AM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- UGI Corp. (UGI +0.6%) agrees to acquire the Stonehenge Appalachia midstream natural gas gathering system from Stonehenge Energy Holdings for ~$190M.
- The Stonehenge system in Pennsylvania includes more than 47 miles of pipeline and associated compression assets, and has gathering capacity of 130M cf/day.
- UGI says the Stonehenge system has "stable cash flows that are underpinned by a long-term contract with minimum volume commitments and significant acreage dedications in some of the most prolific production areas in the Appalachian Basin."
- UGI should be considered like "a bond trading below premium," and shares are well positioned to move higher, Hale Stewart writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.