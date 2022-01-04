UGI to buy Stonehenge Appalachia in $190M deal

Jan. 04, 2022 9:37 AM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

UGI Corporation headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • UGI Corp. (UGI +0.6%) agrees to acquire the Stonehenge Appalachia midstream natural gas gathering system from Stonehenge Energy Holdings for ~$190M.
  • The Stonehenge system in Pennsylvania includes more than 47 miles of pipeline and associated compression assets, and has gathering capacity of 130M cf/day.
  • UGI says the Stonehenge system has "stable cash flows that are underpinned by a long-term contract with minimum volume commitments and significant acreage dedications in some of the most prolific production areas in the Appalachian Basin."
  • UGI should be considered like "a bond trading below premium," and shares are well positioned to move higher, Hale Stewart writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.