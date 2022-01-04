Lightning eMotors launches purpose-built eChassis for commercial EVs
Jan. 04, 2022 9:41 AM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lightning eMotors (ZEV +1.3%) unveils Lightning eChassis, an all-new rolling chassis purpose-built for commercial EV applications.
- The company expects pre-production units to be available starting in the second quarter of 2022 with production units expected before the end of the year.
- ZEV will design, develop, integrate and assemble this proprietary Lightning eChassis in collaboration with Metalsa. The chassis supports, on average, 1,500 lbs greater gross vehicle weight rating for commercial vehicles.
- "One of the most exciting aspects of our partnership with Metalsa is the control it gives us over our chassis supply chain," says Chelsea Ramm, Vice President, Global Supply Chain for Lightning eMotors.
