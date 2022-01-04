Schneider acquires 100% of equity interest in Midwest Logistics Systems
Jan. 04, 2022 9:47 AM ETSchneider National, Inc. (SNDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Schneider (SNDR +1.8%) has acquired 100% of the equity interest in Ohio-based truckload carrier, Midwest Logistics Systems (MLS).
- The enterprise value of the transaction was ~$263M, with Schneider funding the deal using cash on hand.
- MLS will operate as an independent subsidiary of Schneider. Its professional drivers and associates will continue to operate under the MLS name.
- The carrier employs over 1,000 professional drivers, operating 900 tractors across 30 central U.S. locations. For the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021, MLS annual revenues were ~$205M.
- The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Schneider's EPS. MLS financial results will be reported in dedicated operations as part of the Truckload segment beginning in the first quarter of 2022.
- Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke said, "With this acquisition, we believe Schneider is on track to generate $1B in annual revenue in our dedicated operations with over 5,000 trucks."