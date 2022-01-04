Disney finds the way with 'Boba Fett' debut episode
Jan. 04, 2022 9:53 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor12 Comments
- For Disney (NYSE:DIS), the launch of the new The Book of Boba Fett series is showing that, to borrow a line from The Mandalorian, Star Wars-themed shows are proving that "This is the way" to streaming TV success.
- According to data from SambaTV, which tracks TV viewership data in the U.S. and abroad, 1.7 million American households tuned in to Disney+ to watch the season premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, between its Wednesday, Dec. 29 debut and Jan. 2. Anticipation among Star Wars fans over the series, which purports to tell the back story of bounty hunter Boba Fett, had been growing since the finale of season two of The Mandalorian, in late 2020.
- The SambaTV figures tracked Boba Fett's viewership across the first five days of the episode's release. SambaTV said the Boba Fett viewership was 13% higher than that debut episode of the Marvel series Hawkeye, which was watched by 1.5 million households between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28.
- According to Deadline, SambaTV said it measured 46 million TV devices, with a panel of 3 million smart TVs, that watched at least five minutes of the Boba Fett premiere over the show's initial five days.
- While Disney (DIS) dropped new Mandalorian episodes on Fridays, the company moved to Wednesday debuts of new show episodes last year following the successful mid-week release of its Marvel series Loki.