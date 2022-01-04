Equillium reports data from Phase 1b EQUIP study; will reassess potential in asthma study
Jan. 04, 2022 9:53 AM ETEquillium, Inc. (EQ)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Equillium (EQ -5.6%) announces that the Phase 1b EQUIP study of itolizumab in patients with uncontrolled asthma met its primary objective of safety and tolerability and demonstrated on-target peak and sustained reduction of CD6 at Day 85 (one month following last dose).
- The data, collected from a total of 18 patients, shows that subcutaneous delivery of itolizumab was generally safe and well tolerated at 0.8 mg/kg (Cohort 1) and 1.6 mg/kg (Cohort 2).
- All subjects reported at least one adverse event. Most subjects (83%) had adverse events that were mild or moderate in severity.
- There was one SAE (peripheral artery thrombosis) reported in the 1.6 mg/kg dosing cohort, which resolved without sequelae.
- Pharmacodynamic data demonstrated significant and comparable reductions in cell surface CD6 at both dose levels of 0.8 and 1.6 mg/kg compared to placebo.
- The study was completed after Cohort 2 as no further pharmacodynamic effects were anticipated at higher doses.
- FEV-1, or forced expiratory volume, a measure of lung function, improved in Cohort 1, declined in Cohort 2, and was variable at different time points.
- "While we are encouraged by our first placebo-controlled pharmacodynamic data, the small sample size has not enabled us to make any meaningful observations regarding changes in FEV, ACQ, or other outcomes," said Dolca Thomas, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Equillium.
- Also, as a result of the pandemic and associated challenges conducting asthma trials, the company will be prioritizing its clinical development efforts on study in acute graft-versus-host disease and ongoing lupus nephritis program, and will reassess potential future development strategy in asthma.