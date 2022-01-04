HP Enterprise gains 4% as Barclays upgrades to Overweight
Jan. 04, 2022
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is up 4.4% after an upgrade to Overweight at Barclays, which sees an appealing valuation in a stabilizing company.
- It's lagged other "deep value hardware names" like HP and Dell, and "we expect a catch-up," Barclays says. There are more options given a recent cash infusion of $2.2 billion from the Oracle settlement, and the put option on HPE's Chinese H3C joint venture - which Barclays estimates as worth $3.5 billion-$4 billion.
- Meanwhile, core server and storage markets (44% and 17% of revenue respectively) have been under pressure amid the transition to public cloud, but Barclays sees HPE managing that transition. "The focus on growth areas like Telco and transition to as-a-service offerings should make the long-term target of 4% compute CAGR achievable," the firm says, and it notes 30% of VAR survey respondents saying their last-quarter HPE storage sales are above plan.
- For its growth businesses, HPE expects 4% compound annual growth in Intelligent Edge revenue and 11% CAGR for HPC, driven by "share gains in switching, SD-WAN, Wi-Fi, as well as strong HPC pipeline of $5 billion and supercomputer opportunities from Cray, and more silicon and software innovations."
- Barclays expects sustained growth in annual recurring revenue and the as-a-service offering, noting there's been strong momentum for HPE in pivoting to subscriptions in GreenLake services and the edge-to-cloud platform.
- It's lifting its price target to $20 from $16, saying a higher multiple is due considering "continued contribution from high growth, high margin as-a-service model, and the focus on more profitable share gains." That target implies another 19% upside from today's gains.
- Last month, HPE CEP Antonio Neri said the global chip shortage would persist but could come to an end in the second half of this year.