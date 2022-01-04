Wrap Technologies ships 100 BolaWrap devices to Dominican Republic
Jan. 04, 2022 9:58 AM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Wrap Technologies (WRAP +1.2%) has shipped 100 BolaWrap 150 remote restraint devices as part of an order received from the Dominican Republic Ministry of Defense.
- The order follows live demonstrations of the device delivered in April 2021 following an initial order of 20 devices for the Navy (NVYAF) of the Dominican Republic. The demonstrations were presented to five government departments in total.
- Wrap Technologies generated GAAP EPS of -$0.15 on revenue of $1.81M in Q3.
