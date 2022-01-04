Invesco Real Estate buys student housing at Arizona State University

Jan. 04, 2022 10:01 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Invesco sign is seen on their Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Invesco Real Estate Income Trust, a REIT that is managed by Invesco Advisors, a subsidiary of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), buys student housing at Arizona State University.
  • It acquired a 13-story, 384 unit student facility at ASU; the property is 100% leased for the current academic year, the company says.
  • This investment brings INREIT's portfolio gross assets to more than $700M. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • "There continues to be strong demand for the student housing sector, and we are seeing an increase in undergraduate enrollment at top universities, resulting in student housing occupancy reaching pre-COVID levels," said INREIT President and CEO Scott Dennis.
  • Towards the end of October 2021, INREIT invested in Avanta Residential.
