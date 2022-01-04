Invesco Real Estate buys student housing at Arizona State University
Jan. 04, 2022 10:01 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Invesco Real Estate Income Trust, a REIT that is managed by Invesco Advisors, a subsidiary of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), buys student housing at Arizona State University.
- It acquired a 13-story, 384 unit student facility at ASU; the property is 100% leased for the current academic year, the company says.
- This investment brings INREIT's portfolio gross assets to more than $700M. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- "There continues to be strong demand for the student housing sector, and we are seeing an increase in undergraduate enrollment at top universities, resulting in student housing occupancy reaching pre-COVID levels," said INREIT President and CEO Scott Dennis.
- Towards the end of October 2021, INREIT invested in Avanta Residential.