Granite marks one century in business
Jan. 04, 2022 10:02 AM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Granite (GVA +1.6%) is proud to celebrate its centennial on January 4th, 2022.
- Granite works in multiple end-markets from Guam to Alaska to Florida and many points in between.
- “Granite will maintain relevance in a changing world by listening to and understanding the needs of our clients and communities as we all work towards building the next century. Thank you for your help on that journey. We can’t wait to see what’s next as we build beyond 100!” said Kyle Larkin, President and CEO.