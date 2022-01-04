Job openings fall in November, quits rate hits all-time high
Jan. 04, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- 10.562M November Job Openings vs. 11.075M consensus and 11.091M prior (revised from 11.033M).
- Job openings rate 6.6% vs. 6.9% prior.
- Quits rate once-again reached an all-time high to 3% after September vs. 2.8% in October.
- Job openings decreased in several industries with the largest decreases in accommodation and food services -261K; construction -110K and nondurable goods manufacturing -66K.
- Job openings increased in finance and insurance +83K and in federal government +25,000K.
- The number of job openings decreased in the South and Midwest regions.